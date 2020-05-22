As of the May 22 advisory, there are 5,849 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. This is 169 more cases than reported the previous day.
Cherokee County was listed as having 28 positive cases, and one death which is included in the 26 reported recovered cases.
Three additional deaths have been reported in the state; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 17-May 20. The state total deaths is at 307.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
