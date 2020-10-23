As of the Friday, Oct. 23, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 113,856 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of these, 15,132 are active and 97,490 have recovered.
A total of 1,234 deaths have occured in the state, with 13 new ones reported since Thursday.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. As of Friday, the total cumulative hospitalizations in Oklahoma was 8,265, with 956 patients currently admitted.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 18th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching the face, and regular hand-washing.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic. This week, one county moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow," and seven counties moved from "yellow" to "orange."
Cherokee County remains in the "orange" level, and has had 1,356 positive cases. Of these, eight have died, 1,161 have recovered, and 187 are active.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms, according to OSDH. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and OSDH continues to improve its ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through contact tracing efforts. Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be contacted by a public health worker; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
