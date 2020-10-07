As of the Wednesday, Oct. 7, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 94,352 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 80,211 have recovered, 1,075 have died, and 13,066 are active.
In Cherokee County, 1,190 positive cases have been reported. Of these, eight have died, and 985 have recovered. There are currently 195 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
