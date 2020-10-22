As of the Thursday, Oct. 22, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 112,483 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.
Of the reported cases, 96,245 are listed as recovered, and 15,017 are currently active.
A total of 1,221 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 11 additional deaths identified for the Thursday report.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,343 reported positive cases, including eight deaths and 1,154 recovered. Currently, there are 181 active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.