As of the Monday, Oct. 5, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 91,982 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 12,772 are active, and 78,155 have recovered.
There have been 1,055 total deaths in the state, with three of those reported since the last advisory.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state have been 6,674, with 655 patients currently admitted.
In Cherokee County, there have been 1,177 reported positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, eight have died, 953 have recovered, and 216 are active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
