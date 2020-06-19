As of the June 19 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 9,706 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 352 cases from the previous day.
Three additional deaths have been reported, with one occurring in the past 24 hours. There are 367 total deaths in the state.
The number of recovered cases in the state is 7,212.
Cherokee County is reporting 60 positive cases, one death, and 35 recovered. Of those positive cases, 48 are from Tahlequah and six are from Hulbert.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
