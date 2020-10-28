As of the Wednesday, Oct. 28, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 119,152 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 743 cases since the previous day's report.
Of the reported cases, 102,792 have recovered, and 15,074 are active.
A total of 1,286 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 13 more over the previous day's report.
the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 8,609, and 885 are currently admitted.
In Cherokee County, there have been 1,395 cases reported. Of these, eight have died, 181 are active, and 1,206 have recovered.
In the U.S., 8,777,432 positive cases have been recorded. Of these, 226,691 have died; 5,063,075 are active; and 3,487,666 have recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
