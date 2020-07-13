As of the Monday, July 13, advisory, there are 20,745 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. That is an increase of 510 cases from the previous advisory.
A total of 424 deaths have been reported in the state. The number of recovered is 15,815.
Cherokee County is listed as having 121 positive cases, one death, and 94 recovered.
OSDH officials are saddened to report Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 related pediatric death.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma. Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life,” said Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye. “As the pandemic continues to tragically impact families in our state, we can remain vigilant to prevent the spread by actively protecting each other.”
Frye and the OSDH would like to remind Oklahomans that preventive measures – including frequently washing hands, limiting social engagements and wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging – are essential actions to take as the threat of the virus remains within communities.
OSDH provides free COVID-19 testing at 80 locations throughout Oklahoma and encourages everyone to get tested. An interactive map of testing sites can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
