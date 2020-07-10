As of the Friday, July 10, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 19,092 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 596 cases from Thursday's report.
Six additional deaths were reported; none occurred in the past 24 hours. There are 416 total deaths in the state.
Cherokee County has reported 111 positive cases, and 88 recoveries.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announces the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System, a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. OSDH will update the alert system every Friday in the 11 a.m. Situation Update based on a seven-day rolling average of new cases.
Cherokee County and the surrounding counties are in the Low Risk category. This means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
