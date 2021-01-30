Oklahoma has received more than $825 million in federal relief dollars for K-12 education since the start of the pandemic.
The second allocation was more than four times the initial amount. Oklahoma received $160.9 million under the first package, approved by Congress in March, and $665 million under the second, which was signed into law Dec. 27.
The majority of the funds are available directly to districts, while a small portion was set aside for new and expanding charter schools, grant programs and agency administration.
Districts have significant latitude to use their funds on education related expenses, including connectivity and technology, cleaning supplies, mental health, summer school and training for staff. The purpose of the funds are to address student learning loss, safely reopen schools and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students and families.
The funds come with a stipulation that the state will maintain funding levels for education to be at least equivalent to the average of fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, though states where revenue declined significantly can apply for a waiver.
The relief funds were distributed based on Title I, the federal program to assist high poverty districts.
States and districts have until September 2022 to spend the initial allocation and September 2023 to spend the second.
To view the amount of federal dollars allotted to Oklahoma school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, visit https://oklahomawatch.org/2021/01/29/how-federal-coronavirus-relief-funds-were-allocated-to-oklahoma-school-districts/
