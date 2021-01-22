As of the Friday, Jan. 22, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 365,992 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 32,327 are active, and 330,478 have recovered. The total number of deaths is 3,187, which includes 47 additional deaths reported Friday.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 4,817 positive cases reported. Of these, 27 have died; 548 are active; and 4,242 have recovered.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state is 2,564.
The state has been allocated 315,875 doses of the prime COVID-19 vaccine, and 174,900 of the boost doses. The total doses administered as of Jan. 22 is 278,151, with 35,822 of those receiving the complete series.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
