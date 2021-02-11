As of the Thursday, Feb. 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 409,401 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 382,342 have recovered; and 23,111 are active.
OSDH reported an additional 48 deaths, bringing the state's total to 3,948. A majority of the deaths reported Thursday were from November, due in part to delayed reporting by facilities, as well as additional time taken to investigate cases previously deferred, including deaths that occurred out of state.
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 1,762.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,256 cases reported. Of these, 38 have died; 4,845 have recovered; and 373 are active.
Residents can register online, vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, to receive a notification of when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
