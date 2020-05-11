As of the Monday, May 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 4,613 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
A total of 274 deaths are being reported in the state.There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 9.
As a result of OSDH’s partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the Caring Vans were launched to provide free COVID-19 testing to underserved areas in Oklahoma City. Caring Van teams were able to test more than 500 people over the weekend.
Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-country, city and state health system partnership. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Per City of Tahlequah Executive Order No. 2020-3, here is a COVID-19 status update provided by the City of Tahlequah Crisis Taskforce. Numbers were reported on May 8.
• Northeastern Health System: Tests run, approximately 1,000; test results pending, 22; positive tests, 32; negative tests,- 946; and inpatient, zero.
• Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital and Cherokee Nation medical system: tests run, approximately 1,800; test results pending, 100; positive tests, 72; negative tests, 1,628; and inpatient, 4.
