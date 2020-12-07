As of the Monday, Dec. 7, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, a total of 218,389 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Oklahoma.
Today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,949.
Of the total cases, 184,736 have recovered; and 31,742 are active. A total of 1,911 deaths have been reported in the state.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 13,371. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County was listed Monday as having 2,576 positive cases. Of these, 13 have died; 2,091 have recovered; and 472 are active.
State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye issued the following statement Saturday regarding that day's COVID-19 case numbers. Saturday’s reported new COVID-19 case number was 4,370, with a 7-day average of 2,774.
"These numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma. Though we anticipated a rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, this significant jump in our infection rate is alarming. I continue to implore Oklahomans to stay vigilant in our efforts," said Frye.
"This is still a global pandemic that we must not grow weary of protecting our communities from, especially as we anticipate increased spread this winter season. If not for yourself, please follow the guidelines for our hospitals, frontline workers and your fellow Oklahomans who may need access to critical care in a healthcare setting.
None of us can do this alone - we cannot manage this pandemic without everyone working together across the state to follow safety precautions, including the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by staying six feet away from others.
While many of us are tired, I want to encourage you to remain strong, and remind you that we will get to the other side of this. Oklahomans are no strangers to pulling together in tough times. In the short-term, continue to work together and make the choice to follow the guidelines that will protect yourself and others.”
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
