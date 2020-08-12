As of the Wednesday, Aug. 12, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 45,398 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Updates to the county numbers were not available on the OSDH website at the time the advisory email was released.
A total of 627 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the state, with nine additional deaths identified to report Wednesday.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
