As of the June 10 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 7,480 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 117 cases more than the previous day.
There are two additional deaths, with none occurring in the past 24 hours; all died between June 4-8. A total of 355 deaths have been reported in the state.
The number of recovered cases rose by 93, and stands at 6,166.
Cherokee County has 37 positive cases and one death reported to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
