As of the Tuesday, March 2, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 424,999 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.
OSDH is updating the total deaths, and reported more from November through February, including one Cherokee County female in the 50-64 age group. The total number of deaths in the state is 4.534. The number of recovered patients is 407,934, and 12,531 cases are active.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,422 reported positive cases. Of these, 44 have died; 240 are active; and 5,138 have recovered.
Tuesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma was 684.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
