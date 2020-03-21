As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, which took on an additional 300 tests for the state.
Friday night, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the State of Oklahoma's request for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and nonprofit groups can apply for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Information for loan applications can be found at www.sba.gov/disaster.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. Those who develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, should contact their medical professional or call 211 for assistance.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma test results: positive (in-state), 53; positive (out-of-state), two; negative, 560; patients under investigation pending results, 144; and hospitalizations, 10; and deaths, one.
COVID-19 cases by age group: 00-04, two; 05-17, zero; 18-49, 24; 50-64, 16; and 65 and over, 11.
COVID-19 cases by county as of 11 am.m March 21: Canadian, 2; Cleveland, 12; Custer, 1; Garvin, 2; Grady, 1; Jackson, 1; Kay, 3; Logan, 1; McClain, 1; Oklahoma, 20; Pawnee, 2; Payne, 1; Tulsa, 5; and Washington, 1.
