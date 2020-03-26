OSDH COVID-19 update: March 26

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting that there are 248 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
A case was reported by Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah on March 24. Cherokee County is not on the OSDH daily report, but is red on the map of infected counties.
New counties with cases include Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties.
There are an additional two deaths in Cleveland County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s. There are seven total deaths in the state.
As the state continues to work aggressively with public and private partners to increase testing supplies in Oklahoma, it is likely that the increase in confirmed cases is related to an increase in testing in the state.
OSDH operated two satellite testing sites in Kay County and Pittsburg County. There were 32 specimens collected at the Kay County site and 16 in Pittsburg County. The tests are being processed by the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory.
With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 30.
The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
