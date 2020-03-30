The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday that there are 481 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Beckham, Cotton and Love counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There is an additional death in Cleveland County: a male in the 50-64 age group. There are 17 total deaths in the state.
Stitt issued Sunday evening a sixth amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-07, requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days, to include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, and Washington.
Stitt’s amended Executive Order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings when making deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and daycares. The EO also protects health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.
Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
• No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
• People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
• Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the governor’s order, as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.
• On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
All test results conducted through the OSDH public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. Results will not be provided by phone, nor will the status of the pending test be advised by phone. If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing.
COVID-19 Oklahoma test results as of 7 a.m. March 30: positive (in-state), 481; positive (out-of-state), 2; negative, 1,207; hospitalizations, 153; and deaths, 17. Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 cases by testing laboratory: State Public Health Laboratory, 113; Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, 55; other, 154.
COVID-19 cases by age group: 00-04, 4; 05-17, 6; 18-35, 80; 36-49, 90; 50-64, 132; and 65 and over, 169.
COVID-19 cases by county: Adair, 4; Beckham, 1; Bryan, 1; Caddo, 1; Canadian,15; Carter, 1; Cherokee, 1; Choctaw, 1; Cleveland, 60; Comanche, 12; Craig, 1; Creek, 18; Custer, 4; Delaware, 7; Garfield, 2; Garvin, 6; Grady, 3; Jackson, 1; Kay, 20; Latimer, 1; LaFlore, 1; Lincoln, 4; Logan, 4; Love, 1; Mayes, 4; McClain, 2; Muskogee, 7; Noble, 3; Nowata, 4; Oklahoma, 134; Okmulgee, 3; Osage, 11; Ottawa, 6; Pawnee, 15; Payne, 14; Pittsburg, 2; Pontotoc, 3; Sequoyah, 2; Stephens, 2; Texas, 1; Tulsa, 65; Wagoner, 8; and Washington, 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.