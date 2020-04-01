Oklahoma has 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the April 1 release by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Seven cases are being reported for Cherokee County.
Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There are an additional seven deaths: three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65; one in Greer County, a female older than 65; one in Kay County, a male older than 65; one in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group; and one in Osage County, a male older than 65. There are 30 total deaths in the state.
Drive-thru testing sites are open today with no appointment necessary: Woodward, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Woodward County Event Center; Altus, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Western Oklahoma State College; and Comanche 2-4 p.m., Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites: Must be 18 or older; only one specimen per household; have not had close contact (within 6 feet) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days; and currently experiencing a fever over 100.4 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath.
Testing is also available at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a physician referral and by appointment only.
All test results conducted through the OSDH public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. Results will not be provided by phone, nor will the status of the pending test be advised by phone. If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing.
Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30: No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people; and people age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
COVID-19 Oklahoma test results as of 7 a.m. April 1: positive (in-state), 719; positive (out-of-state), 2; negative, 1,248; hospitalizations, 219; and deaths, 30. Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 cases by testing laboratory: State Public Health Laboratory, 150; Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, 152; other, 417.
COVID-19 cases by age group: 00-04, 6; 05-17, 9; 18-35, 111; 36-49, 138; 50-64, 194; and 65 and over, 261.
COVID-19 cases by county: Adair, 8; Beckham, 1; Bryan, 1; Caddo, 1; Canadian, 24; Carter, 1; Cherokee, 7; Choctaw, 1; Cleveland, 87; Comanche, 21; Cotton, 1; Craig, 2; Creek, 27; Custer, 4; Delaware, 8; Garfield, 4; Garvin, 7; Grady, 3; Greer, 2; Jackson, 2; Kay, 24; Latimer, 2; Le Flore, 1; Lincoln, 5; Logan, 4; Love, 1; Mayes, 5; McClain, 9; Muskogee, 13; Noble, 5; Nowata, 5; Oklahoma, 192; Okmulgee, 4; Osage, 19; Ottawa, 7; Pawnee, 15; Payne, 16; Pittsburg, 2; Pontotoc, 5; Pottawatomie, 6; Sequoyah, 2; Stephens, 6; Texas, 1; Tulsa, 115; Wagoner, 15; and Washington, 23.
