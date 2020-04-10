According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's April 10 advisory, there are 1,794 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County is listed as having 18 positive cases, and one death.
Eight additional deaths were reported as of 7 a.m.: two in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male over the age of 65; two in Osage County, both males older than 65; one in Creek County, a male older than 65; one in Garfield County, a female older than 65; one in Pawnee County, a male older than 65; one in Pottawatomie County, a female older than 65. There are 88 total deaths in the state, according to official OSDH reporting.
OSDH is working closely with partners at long-term care facilities to ensure proper infection control measures are in place in order to minimize the impact of COVID-19 to residents and staff within the facilities.
In the agency’s daily COVID-19 Executive Order Report, dated April 9, OSDH began releasing race and ethnicity data on COVID-19 positive cases and deaths. The data will be updated daily moving forward.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent, or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.