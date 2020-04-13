As of April 13, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported there are 2,069 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County is listed as having 20 positive cases, and one death.
There are three additional deaths: two in Canadian County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group; and one in Kay County, a male in the 65 and older age group. There are 99 total deaths in the state.
OSDH is ramping up efforts to work with long-term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.
OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the Governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current. Total cumulative negative specimens as of April 10: 20,790. Total cumulative number of specimens as of April 10: 22,511. Total cumulative hospitalizations: 457.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.