Oklahoma COVID-19 timeline

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health; as of April 13, 2020, at 7 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, April 14 advisory there are 2,184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County is reported to have 20 cases, and one death

There are 108 total deaths in the state.

OSDH has established a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities. The agency also is distributing shipments of personal protective equipment to facilities.

OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

