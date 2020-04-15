As of 7 a.m. April 15, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported there are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County is listed as having 21 positive cases, and one death.
There have been 15 additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 3-April 13: Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group; two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group; two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older; two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group; one in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group; one in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group; one in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group; one in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group; one in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group; and one in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group. There have been 123 total deaths in the state.
The Cherokee County Health Department, 912 S. College Ave., is offering drive-thru testing by appointment only. Call 918-456-8826.
OSDH has partnered with the Chickasaw Nation who has opened drive-thru testing sites at their clinic locations in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore. Testing is available to the public. This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to to educate the public. Find the listing of testing sites here. A valid photo is required, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. A medical referral is preferred but not required.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
