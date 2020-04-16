According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of 7 a.m. April 16. Cherokee County is listed as having 22 positive cases, and one death. Adair County is reported to have 29 positive cases and three deaths.
There have been eight additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 9-April 14. There are 131 total deaths in the state.
OSDH, in partnership with Google and Looker, will release the COVID Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional transparency on community spread in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
