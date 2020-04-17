As of this advisory, there are 2,465 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There have been 136 total deaths in the state. Tahlequah is listed as having 20 of the cases and one of the deaths.
There are five additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 9-April 15.
OSDH, in partnership with Google and Looker, released the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional data on community spread in the state. Due to unprecedented levels of traffic, the dashboard is temporarily unavailable. All available resources are being used to address this issue and the dashboard will be live as soon as possible.
A snapshot of data from the dashboard as of April 17 can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
