Oklahoma State Department of Health reported there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, as of 7 a.m. April 2. Cherokee County is still listed as having seven official cases.
Four additional deaths are being reported: Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65; one in Stephens County, a male older than 65; and one in Muskogee County, a male older than 65. There are 34 total deaths in the state.
The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.
OSDH is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.
The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services, as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.
The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma test results as of 7 a.m. April 2: positive (in-state), 879; positive (out-of-state), 2; negative, 1,265; hospitalizations, 257; and deaths, 34. Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 cases by testing laboratory: State Public Health Laboratory, 152; Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, 173; other, 554.
COVID-19 cases by age group: 00-04, 9; 05-17, 12; 18-35, 139; 36-49, 178; 50-64, 232; and 65 and over, 309.
COVID-19 cases by county: Adair, 9; Atoka, 1; Beckham, 1; Bryan, 2; Caddo, 2; Canadian, 28; Carter, 1; Cherokee, 7; Choctaw, 1; Cleveland, 121; Comanche, 27; Cotton, 1; Craig, 2; Creek, 36; Custer, 5; Delaware, 10; Garfield, 4; Garvin, 8; Grady, 3; Greer, 2; Jackson, 2; Kay, 24; Kingfisher, 2; Kiowa, 1; Latimer, 2; Le Flore, 1; Lincoln, 5; Logan, 4; Love, 2; Mayes, 5; McClain, 11; Muskogee, 15; Noble, 5; Nowata, 6; Oklahoma, 216; Okmulgee, 5; Osage, 22; Ottawa, 8; Pawnee, 15; Payne, 18; Pittsburg, 2; Pontotoc, 5; Pottawatomie, 9; Sequoyah, 4; Stephens, 7; Texas, 1; Tulsa, 151; Wagoner, 24; Washington, 24; and Woodward, 1.
