Oklahoma has 2,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Monday, April 20, update.
The number of cases, deaths and recovered for counties, cities, zip codes and more is available at https://okomes.cloud.looker.com/embed/dashboards-next/40.
There are 143 total deaths in the state, with three additional deaths being reported; one occurred in the past 24 hours and the other two died between April 12-April 16.
The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is partnering with the Choctaw Nation to open a drive-thru testing site beginning today in McAlester. A list of other testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
Two additional COVID-19 testing sites are open in Tulsa April 20, thanks to partnerships between the OSDH, Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. Information for the OSU-Tulsa site can be found here. Information about the OU-Tulsa site is available here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
