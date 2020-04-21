On April 21, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported there are 2,807 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Cherokee County is listed as having 24 positive cases, one death, and 16 recovered.
There have been 21 additional deaths; five occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 14-April 19. There are 164 total deaths in the state.
OSDH is supporting operations at county health departments and long-term care facilities by distributing testing supplies and personal protective equipment. A list of testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
