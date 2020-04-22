As of April 22 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 2,894 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County is reported to have 24 cases and one death; Adair County has 47 cases and three deaths; Sequoyah County has 10 cases and two deaths; and Wagoner County has 112 cases and 12 deaths.
There are 170 total deaths in the state; two occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 5-April 20.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. The Cherokee County Health Department is testing by appointment only. Call 918-456-8826. The Adair County Health Department has testing by appointment only. Call 918-696-7292. ACHD and Cherokee Nation Health Services will have testing Thursday, April 23, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at 113 Buffington Road in Westville. For Sequoyah County, call 91-775-6201. For Wagoner County, call 918-485-3022 or 918-486-2845.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.