According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's April 23 advisory, there are 3,017 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Cherokee County is listed as having 25 cases and one death; Adair County has 50 cases and three deaths; Sequoyah County has 10 cases, and two deaths; and Wagoner County has 112 cases and 12 deaths.
There are 179 total deaths in the state, including nine recent deaths; six occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18-April 21.
OSDH implemented a COVID-19 data dashboard to display statistics, including sortable data by county and zip code. In an effort to help the public make best use of the dashboard, a tutorial video created by OSDH Director of Public Policy and Health Promotion Buffy Heater, can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
