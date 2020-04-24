The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported April 24 that there are 3,121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
View the data for each county, city, and zip code at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
There are 188 total deaths in the state, with nine additional deaths reported Friday; three occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 17-April 22.
To provide an up-to-date review of epidemiological data about COVID-19 in the state, the OSDH is releasing a new Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report. This report provides an in-depth review of data collected April 17-23 and new changes in the classification of cases.
The American Association on Health and Disability has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey is open until May 1 and can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
