As of the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Monday morning advisory, there are 3,280 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 197 total deaths in the state, with three additional deaths on Monday's report; zero occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 24-April 25.
The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported Monday are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey is open until May 1 and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID-19-Disability.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
