As of the April 28 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 3,410 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 207 total deaths in the state, with 10 additional reported Tuesday; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 22-April 26.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Oklahoma Health Center in coordination with the University of Oklahoma. Those experiencing symptoms should call 405-271-7774 to make an appointment. More information can be found here.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Chickasaw Nation Tishomingo Health Clinic. The site is open to the public. The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you are experiencing symptoms, call 580-371-2361.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.