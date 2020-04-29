According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Wednesday, April 29, advisory, there are 3,473 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is up 63 cases since April 28.
There have been 214 total deaths in the state, with seven additional deaths reported Wednesday; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 16-April 26.
Cherokee County is listed as having 27 total cases and one death.
On Tuesday, April 28, Gov. Kevin Stitt called for all COVID testing locations and providers to expand access to all Oklahomans who desire to be tested, even without demonstrating symptoms.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Oklahoma Health Center in coordination with the University of Oklahoma. Those experiencing symptoms should call 405-271-7774 to make an appointment. More information can be found at www.covidoumedicine.com.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
