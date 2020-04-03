As of 7 a.m. April 3, there are 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Cherokee County is listed as having seven cases.
There are an additional four deaths: three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65; and one in Cleveland County, a female older than 65. There are 38 total deaths in the state.
Pursuant to Governor Kevin Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency April 2, the OSDH continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected. OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
OSDH continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma test results as of 7 a.m. April 2: positive (in-state), 988; positive (out-of-state), 2; negative, 1,315; hospitalizations, 289; and deaths, 38. Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 cases by testing laboratory: State Public Health Laboratory, 153; Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, 195; other, 640.
COVID-19 cases by age group: 00-04, 12; 05-17, 12; 18-35, 154; 36-49, 204; 50-64, 266; and 65 and over, 340.
COVID-19 cases by county: Adair, 14; Atoka, 1; Beckham, 1; Bryan, 3; Caddo, 2; Canadian, 28; Carter, 1; Cherokee, 7; Choctaw, 1; Cleveland, 130; Comanche, 33; Cotton, 4; Craig, 2; Creek, 39; Custer, 5; Delaware, 11; Garfield, 5; Garvin, 8; Grady, 5; Grant, 1; Greer, 5; Jackson, 4; Kay, 25; Kingfisher, 3; Kiowa, 1; Latimer, 2; Le Flore, 1; Lincoln, 7; Logan, 5; Love, 2; Major, 1; Mayes, 5; McClain, 10; Muskogee, 16; Noble, 5; Nowata, 7; Oklahoma, 237; Okmulgee, 7; Osage, 21; Ottawa, 8; Pawnee, 16; Payne, 18; Pittsburg, 2; Pontotoc, 7; Pottawatomie, 11; Rogers, 10; Seminole, 1; Sequoyah, 4; Stephens, 8; Texas, 1; Tulsa, 175; Wagoner, 30; Washington, 28; Washita, 1; and Woodward, 1.
