As of the Tuesday morning Oklahoma Department of Health advisory, there are 3,618 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 145 more than reported April 29.
There are 222 total deaths in the state, including eight additional deaths; five of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 23-April 28.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
