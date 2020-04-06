According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's April 6 update, there are 1,327 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional five deaths: two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65; one in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group; one in Osage County, a female older than 65; and one in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65. There are 51 total deaths in the state.
Over the weekend, OSDH received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma test results as of 7 a.m. April 6: positive (in-state), 1,327; positive (out-of-state), 2; negative, 1,422; hospitalizations, 340; and deaths, 51. Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 cases by testing laboratory: State Public Health Laboratory, 188; Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, 22; other, 917.
COVID-19 cases by age group: 00-04, 14; 05-17, 22; 18-35, 232; 36-49, 276; 50-64, 345; and 65 and over, 438.
COVID-19 cases by county: Adair, 20; Atoka, 1; Beckham, 1; Bryan, 3; Caddo, 5; Canadian, 35; Carter, 1; Cherokee, 14; Choctaw, 2; Cleveland, 180; Comanche, 41; Cotton, 4; Craig, 5; Creek, 45; Custer, 5; Delaware, 13; Garfield, 5; Garvin, 10; Grady, 8; Grant, 1; Greer, 26; Jackson, 4; Kay, 30; Kingfisher, 3; Kiowa, 1; Latimer, 4; Le Flore, 1; Lincoln, 9; Logan, 6; Love, 2; Major, 1; Mayes, 10; McClain, 12; McCurtain, 1; Macintosh, 1; Muskogee, 20; Noble, 6; Nowata, 9; Oklahoma, 279; Okmulgee, 11; Osage, 31; Ottawa, 12; Pawnee, 22; Payne, 21; Pittsburg, 6; Pontotoc, 8; Pottawatomie, 13; Rogers, 15; Seminole, 3; Sequoyah, 7; Stephens, 11; Texas, 3; Tulsa, 249; Wagoner, 49; Washington, 39; and Woodward, 1.
