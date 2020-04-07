The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced there are 1,472 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, as of 7 a.m. April 7.
Cherokee County is listed as having 16 positive cases and one death. Local officials reported the numbers on April 6 as 24 positive test results through Cherokee NAtion Health Services and Northeastern Health System. Each agency also reported one death.
There have been an additional 16 deaths: Six in Tulsa County, a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65; one in Adair County, a female older than 65; one in Cherokee County, a female older than 65; one in Cleveland County, a female older than 65; one in Creek County, a male older than 65; one in Kay County, a female older than 65; one in Mayes County, a male older than 65; two in Osage County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male older than 65; one in Wagoner County, a female older than 65; and one in Washington County, a male older than 65. There are 67 total deaths in the state.
The Public Health Laboratory at OSDH continues to process the more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. Numbers will be added to this daily report once all results are processed through the system.
OSDH coordinated with the Office of Emergency Management to deliver supplies of personal protective equipment for first responders.
The OSDH is providing information daily via OEM to 911 call centers so that first responders can be notified if an address they are responding to correlates with an address of a patient confirmed with COVID-19. This information is only made available to 911 call centers.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
