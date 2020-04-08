As of 7 a.m. April 8, there are 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Cherokee COunty is reported to have 16 positive cases and one death, but not all cases have been reported to OSDH.
There are an additional 12 deaths: four in Oklahoma County, two males and two females older than 65; two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65; two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65; one in Adair County, a female older than 65; one in Greer County, a female older than 65; one in Kay County, a male older than 65; and one in Wagoner County, a male older than 65. There are 79 total deaths in the state.
OSDH continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.
The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment to county health departments conducting testing sites. Find the list of testing sites here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
