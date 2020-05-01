According to the May 1 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 3,748 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 130 more cases than reported April 30.
There are 230 total deaths in the state, including an eight additional deaths reported Friday; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 21-April 29.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to the state's underserved areas for COVID-19 testing. We appreciate all the public health professionals who make this service possible.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, including a break down of positive cases, deaths, and recoveries by county, city, or zip code, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
