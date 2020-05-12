As of the May 12 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 4,732 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Cherokee County is reporting 30 total cases, with 23 recovered, which includes one death. Of those total cases in the county, 24 are in Tahlequah.
Adair County is listed as having 74 total cases, with 55 recovered, including three deaths. Stilwell has 44 of those cases.
A total of 278 deaths have been reported in the state.
There are five additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 9.
Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.