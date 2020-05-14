The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on May 14 110 more cases than the previous day. As of the May 14 OSDH advisory, there are 4,962 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
A total of 284 deaths have occurred in the state, with six additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 4-11.
“Over the past week, OSDH has deployed several systems of support into Texas County and the surrounding areas to address a heightened presence of COVID-19. The largest employer in the county, Seaboard Foods, has been a good partner with state agencies by allowing OSDH to test all processing plant employees," said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. "We are also partnering on guidance and solutions to ensure the company continues doing everything possible to protect its workers. Over the next few days, we expect spikes in our reporting of positive cases due to the significant number of tests processed for Texas County, which is reflective of our increased testing efforts.”
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.