The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 124 additional positive cases on May 15. According to the daily advisory, there are 5,086 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 285 total deaths in the state, including one additional death which occurred in the past 24 hours.
Friday's weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report will include data on antibody testing in the state. Reports from weeks past can be found at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/weekly-epidemiology-and-surveillance-report.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
