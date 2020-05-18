On Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 78 new positive COVID cases, for a total of 5,310 positives; and Monday the agency is reporting 88 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 5,398 positives.
A total of 288 deaths have been reported in the state.
Of Monday’s new positive cases, 64 percent were in Texas County, where the agency is partnering with the CDC, businesses and the community on a robust testing and tracing strategy to contain and minimize further spread of COVID-19 throughout this region. More details on this effort can be read here.
Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, OSDH is deploying Caring Vans providing free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in Oklahoma City, increasing testing accessibility. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. This week, a Caring Van will be at the Latino Community Development Agency, lcdaok.com. More information can be found here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
