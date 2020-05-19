The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the May 19 advisory. There are 5,489 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
A total of 294 deaths have been reported in the state, with six additional ones listed May 19. None of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 4-May 17.
As highlighted in Governor Stitt’s Executive Order report published Monday evening, the State has processed since Saturday 16,308 specimens tested for COVID-19, which is an average of 5,400 tests processed a day. As a result, the percentage of positives derived from Oklahoma’s total COVID-19 tests has declined to 4.4 percent.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. More information can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
