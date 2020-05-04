As of the Monday, May 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 4,044 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 193 more positive cases than reported May 2.
Cherokee County has had 27 total cases, with one death and 22 recovered.
A total of 238 deaths have been reported in the state, with no new deaths listed May 4.
Those who are feeling sick and not sure what to do should visit the Symptom Checker on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website to determine next steps. People unable to contact their medical providers or local health departments can call 2-1-1 to reach the 24/7 COVID-19 call center.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
Detailed case statistics are published on coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
