As of the May 5 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 4,127 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 83 more than reported May 4.
Nine additional deaths have been reported; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 26-May 3. There are 247 total deaths in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals use cloth face coverings in public situations where social distancing might be difficult to maintain. Follow this guide on how use, make and wear cloth face coverings.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
