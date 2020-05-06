As of the May 6 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 4,201 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County is listed as having 29 positive cases, with one death and 23 recovered patients.
There are 253 total deaths in the state, with six additional deaths reported Wednesday; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-4.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health would like to mark National Nurses Day by thanking all the hard-working nurses for their continued dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. Detailed case statistics are published on the website.
